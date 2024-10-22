News & Insights

Myriad Uranium Reports Promising Drilling Results

October 22, 2024 — 11:04 am EDT

Myriad Metals Corp (TSE:M) has released an update.

Myriad Uranium Corp has announced promising results from their initial drilling at Copper Mountain in Wyoming, highlighting significant high-grade uranium mineralization. Spectral gamma ray logging confirmed the potential for rich uranium deposits, exceeding expectations and validating historic data from the Canning Deposit area. The findings include multiple intervals of high uranium concentrations, underscoring the project’s promising prospects.

