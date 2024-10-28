News & Insights

Myriad Uranium Expands Stake and Launches Incentives

October 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Myriad Metals Corp (TSE:M) has released an update.

Myriad Uranium Corp. has exercised its option to acquire a 50% stake in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project after surpassing qualifying expenditures of $1.5 million. The company has also introduced a new incentive plan, granting stock options and restricted share units to directors, officers, and consultants.

