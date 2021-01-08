Markets
Myriad Receives Reimbursement Decision For MyChoice Diagnostic System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said it received first reimbursement decision for the myChoice Diagnostic System, which helps determine if women with ovarian cancer will benefit from the PARP inhibitor, Zejula. myChoice was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in September 2020 as a companion diagnostic for this indication.

Myriad has been collaborating with Takeda Pharma in Japan since 2017 on the development of companion diagnostics. The company has partnered with SRL Inc. to commercialize the myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan.

