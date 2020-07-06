Myriad Partners OptraHEALTH For AI-Based Information Tool Gene - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced Monday a new collaboration with AI platform OptraHEALTH to implement a cognitive ChatBOT named Gene to provide pre-test genetic and financial assistance information to prospective patients.

Gene is an AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant knowledge platform for genetic health with BOT interfaces and can answer over 500,000 health related questions pertaining to hereditary cancer.

Gene will interactively engage individuals online, providing them with education about hereditary cancer prior to taking an online assessment to determine if they may be a candidate for genetic testing. Gene can also assist in finding a healthcare provider who can help a patient make an informed, definitive decision.

Gene interfaces with Myriad's market leading online hereditary cancer quiz, which is now taken by approximately one million people per year.

Myriad plans on launching the Gene chatbot for its Foresight and Prequel prenatal tests and for companion diagnostic testing in oncology later this calendar year.

