Myriad (MYGN) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Myriad Genetics (MYGN). Shares have lost about 17.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Myriad due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -73.61% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Myriad has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Myriad has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Myriad is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), a stock from the same industry, has gained 11.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2024 more than a month ago.

Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenues of $298.01 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +29.6%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares with $0.82 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $0.96 per share, indicating a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Halozyme Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

