Myriad (MYGN) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Myriad Genetics (MYGN). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Myriad due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Myriad Genetics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Myriad Genetics Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

Myriad Genetics, Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 9 cents per share, compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The reported figure came wider than the year-ago period’s loss of 3 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings exclude amortization expenses from acquired intangible assets, equity compensation and real estate optimization. GAAP loss per share came in at 36 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s flat earnings.

MYGN’s Revenues

Total revenues rose 2% year over year to $200.4 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Testing volumes remained stable in the quarter.

Detailed Breakdown of MYGN’s Q1 Revenues

The Cancer Care Continuum business delivered $120.2 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% year over year. Within this, hereditary cancer testing revenue increased 5%, driven by a 14% increase in volume. Prolaris testing revenue grew 3% year over year.

The Prenatal Health business revenues dropped 15% year over year to $41.9 million. This was due to a 12% decline in volume decreased, reflecting a difficult prior year comparison as the company continues to engage with customers and address the disruption caused by the 2025 second-quarter implementation of its new order management system.

Meanwhile, the GeneSight test revenues within Mental Health grew 24% year over year, reflecting 7% volume growth, and overall improved reimbursement trends.

MYGN’s Q1 Margin Performance

The gross margin rose 16 basis points (bps) to 68.7% due to a 1.8% increase in the cost of revenues.

Research and development expenses dropped 1.5% year over year to $27.1 million. Sales and marketing expenses rose 6.4% to $74 million in the reported quarter. General and administration expenses were $62.2 million, down 6.5% year over year.

The adjusted operating loss was $25.3 million compared with a loss of $29 million in the year-ago quarter.

MYGN’s Financial Position

Myriad Genetics exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $124.4 million compared with $149.6 million at the end of 2025.

Long-term debt amounted to $120.3 million, compared with $119.9 million at the 2025-end.

The cumulative net cash outflow from operating activities at the end of the reported quarter was $15.7 million compared with an outflow of $16.3 million in the year-ago period.

Myriad Genetics’ 2026 Guidance

Myriad Genetics continues to project full-year 2026 revenues to be $860 - $880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $861.9 million.

Full-year adjusted gross margin is expected to be in the 68%-69% range. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the $37-$49 million band.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review over the past two months.

The consensus estimate has shifted 11.11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Myriad has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Myriad has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Myriad belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN), has gained 7.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Biohaven Ltd. reported revenues of $0 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. EPS of -$0.88 for the same period compares with -$2.17 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Biohaven Ltd. is expected to post a loss of $0.77 per share, indicating a change of +60.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4% over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Ltd. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.