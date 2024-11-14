Myriad Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Myriad Metals Corp (TSE:M) has released an update.

Myriad Uranium Corp’s recent drilling at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming continues to show promising results, confirming high-grade uranium mineralization at the Canning Deposit. The drilling results, validated by spectral gamma ray logging, reveal several significant intercepts, with some intervals reaching grades up to 3,870 ppm eU3O8.

