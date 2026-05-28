Myriad Genetics' Upcoming Prolaris + AI Test Debut May Lift Its Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN recently announced that it would launch the Prolaris + AI Test at the end of this month. It will be the first prostate cancer biomarker test to combine clinical-pathological features, an independent molecular score and independent AI-powered digital pathology technology.

The combination helps determine if a patient is safe for active surveillance (AS) and how refinement of AS intensity can be personalized. This new approach in patient care builds upon technology from PATHOMIQ AI, a digital pathology AI platform company with which Myriad Genetics entered into a strategic collaboration in February 2026.

MYGN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the May 26 announcement, Myriad Genetics shares rose 2.1% to close yesterday’s session at $3.93. With prostate cancer projected to become the leading cancer diagnosis in the United States this year, the company’s Prolaris + AI Test could emerge as an important tool for AS planning. Management views the combination of Prolaris with AI as a meaningful progress in prostate cancer management for both patients and providers. We expect this development to positively impact the stock’s performance.

Myriad Genetics holds a market capitalization of $363.6 million. The company’s earnings yield of 0.2% compares to the industry’s negative 15.9% yield. MYGN delivered an average earnings beat of 237.5% in the trailing four quarters.

More on MYGN’s Latest Development

The Prolaris + AI test is the only test where AS metrics on patient results were built on studies with previously diagnosed, untreated patient cohorts. According to the company, the test will continue to help doctors identify patients who are safe for single-modal treatment.

Major clinical guidance recommends AS for men with low and favorable intermediate-risk prostate cancer. However, follow-up can vary widely due to the limited ability of traditional clinical and pathology tools to predict short-term tumor behavior to help guide surveillance intensity. The Prolaris + AI Test was developed to address this gap by providing the likelihood of a higher Gleason score at the next biopsy, helping clinicians tailor AS protocols.



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Myriad Genetics says the test has already outperformed other biomarker tests in identifying suitable patients for AS in low and intermediate-risk populations. Without requiring additional tissue, the enhanced Prolaris + AI Test provides a single, integrated report that combines long-term prognostic risks from the Prolaris clinical cell-cycle risk (CCR) score and near-term likelihood of a higher Gleason score at the next biopsy, based on a PATHOMIQ AI-derived score.

Industry Prospects Favor MYGN

Per a research report, the global prostate cancer biomarkers market was valued at $4.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2033. Some major factors driving the market’s expansion include the rising incidence of prostate cancer and awareness among physicians & patients regarding early detection, advancements in biomarker technologies and growing research efforts for prostate cancer diagnosis & treatment.

MYGN’s Other Key Developments

In March 2026, the FDA approved Myriad Genetics’ MyChoice CDx Test as the Companion Diagnostic (CDx) for Zejula (niraparib) — a PARP inhibitor from GSK — for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. This approval is based on final data from the PRIMA trial, where the MyChoice CDx Test determined homologous recombination deficiency status and was used to stratify advanced ovarian cancer patients.

MYGN Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, MYGN shares have declined 21.3%, wider than the industry’s fall of 8.3%.

MYGN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Myriad Genetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART. While GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ALGN and IART each carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globus Medical shares have risen 40.2% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 6.3% to $4.74 in the past 30 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.26%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 21.74%.

Estimates for Align Technology’s 2026 EPS have increased 1% to $11.36 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 11% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.3%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 7.80%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.16%.

Estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ 2026 EPS have increased 4.3% to $2.42 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 19.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.6% rise. IART’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.75%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 31.71%.

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Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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