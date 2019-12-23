Myriad Genetics Tumbles After Wall Street Journal Highlights Risks of Genetic Testing

Over the weekend, Myriad was the subject of a Wall Street Journal report that profiled a woman who had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after a genetic test showed a heightened risk of cancer. Years later, the woman learned that an updated interpretation of the lab results showed that the specific mutation may not be linked to an increase in cancer risk.

Shares of Myriad Genetics were down more than 8% on Monday, as the genetic testing company’s stock plunged closer to its 52-week low.

Over the weekend, the company’s genetic tests were the subject of a Wall Street Journal report that profiled a woman who had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after a Myriad (ticker: MYGN) test showed that she had a heightened risk of cancer. A number of her relatives also underwent surgeries to reduce their cancer risks, nearly all of them after taking Myriad tests.

Years later, according to the Journal, the woman and her family learned that Myriad had updated its interpretation of their lab results, and that a new analysis showed that the specific mutation the women had may not be linked to an increase in cancer risk.

The Journal story was published online on Friday and ran on the front page of the weekend edition of the newspaper. The stock closed up 0.7% on Friday, but fell steadily after the market opened on Monday.

“Our test results interpretations are based on medical guidelines and the best available science at the time,” said Ron Rogers, a spokesman for Myriad. “As the science evolves, we scrutinize any new information and reclassifications are made only after very careful consideration. The vast majority of reclassifications in this ongoing program are from an uncertain interpretation to one that is more definitive, which is highly desirable to patients. Reclassifications from pathogenic to uncertain are extremely rare and patients must still be managed according to family history.”

Shares of Myriad are down 14.6% so far this year. The stock has jumped and fallen dramatically. In August, shares fell 45% in a week on news that the Food and Drug Administration was asking for changes to a Myriad genetic test called GeneSight.

The Journal story over the weekend, an emotionally difficult read, shed light on the possible risks of making medical decisions based on the genetic tests sold by companies like Myriad. The article quoted a geneticist at the National Cancer Institute saying that “genetics is murky,” and that tests don’t always provide clear answers.

Shares of Myriad were trading down 8.6% at $25.03 on Monday afternoon. The stock’s 52-week low is $20.10; it is 52-week high is $48.40.

