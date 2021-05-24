Myriad Genetics To Sell Myriad RBM To Q2 Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genetic testing and precision medicine company Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Myriad RBM, Inc. to Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization, and a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Q2 Solutions provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions.

Myriad RBM, which specializes in contract research services for the pharmaceutical industry, will be added to the overall Q2 Solutions menu and offerings.

The divestiture of Myriad RBM, along with other announced divestitures, allows Myriad Genetics to accelerate the execution of their transformation plan and focus on advancing their core businesses in Women's Health, Oncology and Mental Health.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, and Myriad expects the transaction to close in the third calendar quarter.

