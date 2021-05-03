Markets
MYGN

Myriad Genetics Targets To Be Profitable By Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said the company is focused on returning to long-term organic growth and profitability, and expects to be profitable by fourth quarter of 2021. Beginning the current quarter, Myriad Genetics began to implement the second phase of its transformation plan.

Paul Diaz, CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: "We are now implementing enterprise capabilities including a new commercial model designed to improve the end-to-end customer experience together with focused research and technology initiatives, enhanced reimbursement, and revenue cycle management. This will provide a foundation for consistent, long-term growth and profitability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular