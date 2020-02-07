Myriad Genetics Stock Is Tanking After Earnings. The CEO Is Out.

The stock was down by nearly one-third in premarket trading as earnings fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. CEO Mark Capone is resigning.

Shares of Myriad Genetics dropped by nearly a third after the company announced quarterly earnings results that significantly missed Wall Street’s expectations and disclosed that its CEO is stepping down.

Myriad (ticker: MYGN) said Thursday evening that in the second quarter of its fiscal year, it earned 23 cents a share, short of the consensus estimate of 31 cents reported by FactSet. The company’s sales for the quarter were $195.1 million, below the FactSet consensus estimate of $209.7 million.

Management said It said it expected earnings per share of 45 cents for its 2020 fiscal year, a reduction from its previous forecast.

The company also said its CEO, Mark Capone, was resigning effective immediately, and that its chief financial officer, R. Bryan Riggsbee, would take on the CEO role.

Myriad, which sells a range of genetic tests, attributed the earnings shortfall to its prenatal-testing business. “Revenue in the fiscal second quarter fell short of expectations largely due to the prenatal business,” the new CEO, Riggsbee, said in a statement, highlighting a billings-operations issue related to the company’s 2018 acquisition of Counsyl.

“We are in the process of implementing a number of initiatives focused on improving cash collections, have made several organizational changes to bolster growth and are evaluating additional initiatives,” he said.

Investors weren’t mollified. The stock, which closed at $29.29 on Thursday, was priced at $20.95 in the premarket hours on Friday, a 28.5% drop.

“MYGN’s CEO departed; given the lack of evolution at the mgmt. and Board level, we are not sure this goes far enough given >10 years of underperformance and poor strategic vision,” wrote Cowen analyst Dough Schenkel in a note on Thursday evening. “It was clearly time for a change – the questions remain: will MYGN go far enough, and when will we hear what comes next.”

SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda said that the CEO transition could be good news. “While Mr. Capone’s departure was a surprise, we believe this event holds the potential to begin a new chapter for MYGN longer-term,” Souda wrote. “Based on our conversation with management, MYGN is inclined to undergo cost reduction and restructuring the business to ultimately drive growth and shareholder value.”

The earnings disappointment comes a little over a month after Myriad shares fell following a Wall Street Journal report about a woman who had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after a Myriad test indicated she had a higher risk of cancer. Myriad later updated its interpretation of her rest results, saying that a mutation in her genes may actually not have been linked to higher cancer risk.

The company said at the time that its test-result interpretations were based on the best available science at the time, and that reclassifications were made only after careful consideration.

On an earnings call on Thursday evening, Cowen’s Schenkel asked if the CEO swap went far enough.

“That’s a pretty direct question,” said Riggsbee, the new CEO. “I think really where we’re focused right now is righting the ship in terms of hitting the numbers that we put out there, so really having an execution and accountability mind-set. So first and foremost focusing on that… We’re all aligned around the strategy that we’ve laid out, and we believe that the best path to returning to growth is to accelerate.”

