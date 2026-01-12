Markets
Myriad Genetics Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue; Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said it expects fourth quarter total revenues to be between $207 million and $209 million. Full year 2025 total revenues are projected to be between $822 million to $824 million. The company plans to release its actual financial results for the fourth quarter during itsearnings callto be held in February 2026.

For full year 2026, the company projects: revenue in a range of $860 - $880 million, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $37 - $49 million.

