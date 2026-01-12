Myriad Genetics Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue; Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said it expects fourth quarter total revenues to be between $207 million and $209 million. Full year 2025 total revenues are projected to be between $822 million to $824 million. The company plans to release its actual financial results for the fourth quarter during itsearnings callto be held in February 2026.

For full year 2026, the company projects: revenue in a range of $860 - $880 million, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $37 - $49 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.