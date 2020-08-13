Markets
Myriad Genetics Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on August 13, 2020, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.myriad.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-381-7839 (US) or +1-212-239-2905 (International), Reservation number 21966478.

For a replay call, dial 800-633-8284 (US) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), Reservation number 21966478.

