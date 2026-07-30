Myriad Genetics Q2 Loss Narrows; Revenue Falls 11%

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter despite a 11% decline in revenue, as last year's results were affected by a hefty goodwill impairment charge. The molecular diagnostics company also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $43.2 million or $0.46 per share from $330.5 million or $3.57 per share a year earlier. Adjusted loss was $0.25 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Second-quarter revenue declined 10.5% to $190.7 million from $213.1 million a year ago, reflecting a 1% decrease in testing volume and a 9% decline in average revenue per test. Gross margin fell to 66.6% from 71.2% a year earlier.

Operating costs dropped to $165.9 million from $481.0 million last year.

For full-year 2026, Myriad Genetics lowered its revenue guidance to a range of $770 million to $790 million and projected an adjusted gross margin of 66% to 67%. The company suspended its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance.

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