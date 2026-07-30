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Myriad Genetics Q2 Loss Narrows; Revenue Falls 11%

July 30, 2026 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter despite a 11% decline in revenue, as last year's results were affected by a hefty goodwill impairment charge. The molecular diagnostics company also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $43.2 million or $0.46 per share from $330.5 million or $3.57 per share a year earlier. Adjusted loss was $0.25 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Second-quarter revenue declined 10.5% to $190.7 million from $213.1 million a year ago, reflecting a 1% decrease in testing volume and a 9% decline in average revenue per test. Gross margin fell to 66.6% from 71.2% a year earlier.

Operating costs dropped to $165.9 million from $481.0 million last year.

For full-year 2026, Myriad Genetics lowered its revenue guidance to a range of $770 million to $790 million and projected an adjusted gross margin of 66% to 67%. The company suspended its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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