Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $21 from $32 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to $21 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Q3 results came in slightly above the preliminary view as average selling price strength more than offset some volume softness, the analyst noted. UnitedHealth’s (UNH) decision to drop coverage of multi-gene behavioral health PGx tests equates annually to about $40M in revenue and about $30M in gross profit impact, notes the analyst, who adds that “broader payor fallout bears watching.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MYGN:
- Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $24 from $34 at Scotiabank
- Myriad Genetics expands access to at-home early fetal sex DNA test
- Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $24 from $30 at Piper Sandler
- Myriad Genetics Reports Solid Q3 2024 Growth Amid Challenges
- Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $20 from $30 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.