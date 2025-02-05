Myriad Genetics Partners With Lumea To Integrate Prolaris And MyRisk Tests Into BxLink Platform

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic tumor testing, has entered into an agreement with Lumea Inc., a leader in digital pathology solutions, to integrate Myriad's Prolaris Prostate Cancer Test and MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test into Lumea's BxLink platform.

This collaboration will allow healthcare providers to electronically order and track Prolaris and MyRisk tests, with results delivered directly within BxLink's intuitive interface.

By replacing manual processes, this integration will streamline workflows, reduce errors, and enable clinicians to receive test results in an average of under 10 days after specimen collection.

Prolaris, included in the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines for Prostate Cancer, helps quantify prostate cancer aggressiveness, guiding treatment decisions.

MyRisk evaluates 48 genes linked to hereditary cancer risk, enabling personalized treatment and early detection for patients and their families.

"This integration simplifies workflows for physicians," said Jim Pack, CEO of Lumea, highlighting how clinicians can seamlessly order and access actionable results.

The collaboration is expected to deliver timely, precision-based insights, empowering both patients and providers to make informed, data-driven decisions to improve cancer outcomes.

Currently, MYGN is trading at $12.87 up by 3.71%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.