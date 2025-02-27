Myriad Genetics Partners With Gabbi To Offer Breast Cancer Risk Assessment & Care Solution

News & Insights

February 27, 2025

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) said that it has entered into a partnership with Gabbi, a telehealth platform specializing in breast cancer risk assessment and specialist care. The companies aim to deliver a comprehensive solution that integrates Gabbi's risk assessment program and access to breast care specialists with Myriad's MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test. This collaboration seeks to streamline services for individuals seeking advanced breast cancer risk evaluation and specialized care.

Gabbis telehealth solution provides logistics and educational support to assess breast cancer risk. Patients identified as potentially high risk are connected with a Gabbi clinician to be evaluated for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, ensuring a seamless experience.

