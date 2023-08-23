Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Teams Up to Assess Breast Cancer Risk

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN recently announced the launch of a new breast cancer risk assessment program to help women assess their breast cancer risk. The program is developed in partnership with Onsite Women’s Health — a provider of comprehensive mammography services with clinical expertise, innovative technology and proprietary protocols that deliver personalized, convenient breast care for the patient.

Patients who are at high risk will be identified via this program, along with individual medical management plans for breast cancer risk reduction and early detection strategies. Onsite presently serves more than 400,000 patients nationwide.

Significance of the News

The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend all women to be evaluated for breast cancer risk by the age of 30 to help identify those at higher risk, who would benefit from early screening. The existing guidelines also state that women at high risk of breast cancer or genetically based increased risk should begin annual screening breast MRI between the age of 25 and 30 and annual screening mammography at the age of 30. Per MYGN, nearly one in four unaffected women meets the hereditary cancer testing criteria.



In light of this, the company’s collaboration with Onsite simplifies the access to genetic testing and breast cancer risk assessment at the point of care for nearly 25% of women who are eligible for testing. The program will help identify and screen younger patients who are at an increased risk for breast cancer.

Myriad’s hereditary breast cancer/risk assessment resources, MyRisk with RiskScore and Onsite’s deep expertise in breast health services, including mammography and breast ultrasound, are likely to strengthen the joint efforts.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global breast cancer therapeutics market was valued at $25.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% up to 2028.

Recent Developments

Last week, Myriad Genetics announced the integration of Absolute Risk Reduction into the Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test to help patients and providers make personalized treatment decisions regarding hormone therapy. Prolaris is the only biomarker test to quantify the benefits of adding androgen deprivation therapy to radiation therapy.

In addition, Myriad Genetics and Intermountain Precision Genomics announced participation in the ComboMATCH clinical trials. Led by the NCI and the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN), ComboMATCH aims to help identify and show the efficacy of new anti-cancer drug combinations for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Myriad Genetics’ shares have decreased 6.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.

