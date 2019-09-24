Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.31, changing hands as high as $31.22 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYGN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.04 per share, with $48.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.93.

