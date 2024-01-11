Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.42, changing hands as high as $19.80 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYGN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.82 per share, with $24.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.