Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Gets Permit to Expand Tumor Testing

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN and Intermountain Precision Genomics, a service of Intermountain Health, recently secured the New York State Clinical Laboratory Permit to offer solid tumor testing to patients across all 50 U.S. states. This achievement follows a recent site inspection as part of the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program.

The NYS certification bolsters Myriad Genetics’ efforts toward the advancement of precision medicine by increasing access to genetic testing. This is likely to help cancer patients and patient providers determine more targeted treatment decisions.

Significance of the News

Myriad Genetics and Intermountain Health started collaborating in 2021 on a comprehensive offering of tests, leading to the launch of Precise Oncology Solutions. The suite provides oncologists with a complete genetic analysis that combines germline testing, somatic tumor profiling and tissue analysis in one report. This facilitates individualized treatment options for each patient.



As part of Precise Oncology Solutions, Myriad’s Precise Tumor test is also offered by Intermountain Precision Genomics as TheraMap: Solid Tumor. The test analyzes a patient’s tumor DNA to discover the changes or gene mutations causing cancer. Specialists apply test results to recommend a targeted treatment plan for the patient’s unique tumor profile.

Myriad Genetics’ MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test and somatic tumor profiling MyChoice CDx test were previously certified by the New York State Department of Health. TheraMap is the first test in Intermountain Precision Genomics history to obtain this certification. With the latest development, the company is able to extend the complete Precise Oncology Solutions suite across the United States.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global precision medicine market size was valued at $73.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% up to 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Myriad Genetics launched a new hereditary cancer assessment program that combines diagnostic imaging, genetic risk assessment utilizing MyRisk with RiskScore and patient education. The program, which leverages a custom-built Myriad tool developed in collaboration with SimonMed, will increase access to affordable genetic testing while helping identify and elevate high-risk patient care.

In March 2023, MYGN expanded its strategic partnership with Illumina to broaden the access to and availability of oncology homologous recombination deficiency testing in the United States. The expanded partnership establishes a unique companion diagnostic alliance for the pharmaceutical industry, which will enable more clinical research for gene-based, targeted therapies.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Myriad Genetics’ shares have increased 15.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.6%.

