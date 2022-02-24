Myriad Genetics Inc. Q4 Loss Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$7.6 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$37.9 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.6 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $160.8 million from $154.6 million last year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$7.6 Mln. vs. -$37.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $160.8 Mln vs. $154.6 Mln last year.

