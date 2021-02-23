Myriad Genetics Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

-Earnings: -$44.2 million in Q4 vs. -$8.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.4 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $154.6 million in Q4 vs. $195.1 million in the same period last year.

