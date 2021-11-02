Myriad Genetics Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

-Earnings: $24.6 million in Q3 vs. -$15.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.7 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $167.3 million in Q3 vs. $145.2 million in the same period last year.

