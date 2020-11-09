Myriad Genetics Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

-Earnings: -$15.2 million in Q1 vs. -$20.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$11.3 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $145.2 million in Q1 vs. $186.3 million in the same period last year.

