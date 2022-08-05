Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insiders miss last week's 3.6% gain after selling stock over the past year

While it’s been a great week for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shareholders after stock gained 3.6%, not so much for insiders who sold stock over the past year. Had they waited, they might have been able to sell their stock at much higher prices and thereby received a better value on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Myriad Genetics

Notably, that recent purchase by is the biggest insider purchase of Myriad Genetics shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$27.40. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MYGN Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Myriad Genetics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Myriad Genetics insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Myriad Genetics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Myriad Genetics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Myriad Genetics insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Myriad Genetics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

