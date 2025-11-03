Myriad Genetics Inc. Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) revealed Loss for its third quarter of -$27.4 million

The company's earnings totaled -$27.4 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$22.1 million, or -$0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $205.7 million from $213.3 million last year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$27.4 Mln. vs. -$22.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.29 vs. -$0.24 last year. -Revenue: $205.7 Mln vs. $213.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -$0.02 to $0.02 Full year revenue guidance: $818 - $828 mln

