Myriad Genetics Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

Earnings: -$22.1 million in Q3 vs. -$61.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. -$0.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $213.3 million in Q3 vs. $191.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.12 - $0.14 Full year revenue guidance: $837 - $843 mln

