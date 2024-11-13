Myriad Genetics expands access to at-home early fetal sex DNA test

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) continues to empower parents with increased access to prenatal testing. SneakPeek is now available over the counter in more than 8,800 retail locations nationwide. The product is the first of its kind to be sold on shelf in Walmart (WMT) stores greatly expanding access for expectant parents who want to learn if they’re having a girl or boy at-home as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MYGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.