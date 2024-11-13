News & Insights

Myriad Genetics expands access to at-home early fetal sex DNA test

November 13, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) continues to empower parents with increased access to prenatal testing. SneakPeek is now available over the counter in more than 8,800 retail locations nationwide. The product is the first of its kind to be sold on shelf in Walmart (WMT) stores greatly expanding access for expectant parents who want to learn if they’re having a girl or boy at-home as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

