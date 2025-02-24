MYRIAD GENETICS Earnings Results: $MYGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MYRIAD GENETICS ($MYGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $210,600,000, missing estimates of $215,849,472 by $-5,249,472.

MYRIAD GENETICS Insider Trading Activity

MYRIAD GENETICS insiders have traded $MYGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLEEN F REITAN sold 46,012 shares for an estimated $1,285,851

PAUL J DIAZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $744,750 .

. HEINRICH DREISMANN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $270,520

DALE MUZZEY (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $54,961

MYRIAD GENETICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of MYRIAD GENETICS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MYRIAD GENETICS Government Contracts

We have seen $345,162 of award payments to $MYGN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

