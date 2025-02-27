Myriad Genetics Collaborates with Gabbi to Enhance Breast Cancer Risk Assessment and Care Services

Myriad Genetics collaborates with Gabbi to enhance breast cancer risk assessment and specialist care via integrated telehealth services.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. has announced a collaboration with Gabbi, a telehealth service focused on breast cancer risk assessment and care. This partnership aims to integrate Gabbi's risk assessment program and access to breast specialists with Myriad's MyRisk® with RiskScore® Hereditary Cancer Test. Kaitlin Christine, Gabbi's CEO, emphasized the importance of genetic testing in understanding breast cancer risk and developing personalized care plans. Gabbi's platform connects high-risk patients with clinicians for further evaluation, ensuring a seamless experience for accessing the MyRisk test. Myriad's testing allows a significant percentage of patients to receive tailored medical management, enhancing early detection opportunities. Both companies share a commitment to empowering women in managing their breast cancer risks.

Myriad Genetics has announced a collaboration with Gabbi, enhancing its service offerings in hereditary cancer risk assessment combined with telehealth support.

The partnership aims to improve access to Myriad’s MyRisk® with RiskScore® Hereditary Cancer Test, potentially leading to better patient outcomes through personalized care plans.

The integration of Gabbi’s telehealth solution ensures a seamless experience for patients, enhancing Myriad's reputation as a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.

The reliance on "forward-looking statements" highlights uncertainty about the company's future performance and potential risks associated with the collaboration, which may concern investors.

The press release does not provide specific details on how this collaboration will impact Myriad's financial performance or market position, potentially raising questions about its overall strategic value.

No specific metrics or anticipated outcomes for the partnership with Gabbi are disclosed, which may lead to skepticism regarding the effectiveness and future success of this collaboration.

What is the collaboration between Myriad Genetics and Gabbi?

Myriad Genetics and Gabbi are collaborating to provide integrated breast cancer risk assessment and specialist care services through telehealth solutions.

How does MyRisk® with RiskScore® impact cancer risk assessment?

MyRisk® with RiskScore® helps identify 53% of patients who may benefit from medical management changes for breast cancer prevention.

What services does Gabbi offer for breast cancer risk management?

Gabbi offers risk assessment, care navigation, and connects patients with clinicians for necessary imaging and hereditary cancer testing.

How can patients access the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test?

Patients identified as high risk by Gabbi are connected with clinicians to evaluate their eligibility for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test.

What is Myriad Genetics' mission in precision medicine?

Myriad Genetics aims to advance health and well-being by providing molecular tests that guide disease risk assessment and treatment decisions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Myriad Genetics, Inc



. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with



Gabbi



, a telehealth solution for breast cancer risk assessment and specialist care services. The companies will work together to provide an integrated offering that combines Gabbi’s



risk assessment program



and access to



breast specialists



with Myriad’s



MyRisk







®







with RiskScore







®







Hereditary Cancer Test



.





“After losing my mom to breast cancer and my own breast cancer diagnosis, I am passionate about eradicating late-stage breast cancer by helping women understand their risk and access the care they need,” said Kaitlin Christine, Founder and CEO, Gabbi. “Genetic testing is a crucial aspect of assessing a woman’s risk and highly informs her care. The gold-standard MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test delivers clear, actionable results, which can become the foundation for a personalized care plan.”





Gabbi’s telehealth solution provides logistics and educational support to assess breast cancer risk. Patients identified as potentially high risk are connected with a Gabbi clinician to be evaluated for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, ensuring a seamless experience.





The precision science behind MyRisk with RiskScore enables 53% of patients



1



to qualify for a medical management change— such as more frequent mammograms or MRI imaging—



2



with other hereditary cancer tests.





“Hereditary cancer risk assessment may provide peace of mind and help inform access to early detection screening tools for women at an elevated risk for cancer,” said Melissa Gonzales, President, Myriad Women’s Health. “We fully support Gabbi’s mission to empower women to better understand their risk of breast cancer and make informed health decisions, as it aligns with our own mission as well.”







About Gabbi







Gabbi empowers thousands of women to understand and reduce their risks of breast cancer. Gabbi’s clinicians are available on the same day to answer patient questions, help them understand their risk, and develop a plan to manage and reduce cancer risks including ordering and prescribing necessary imaging and testing. Once a woman knows her risk, Gabbi – supported by its team of clinical breast specialists – equips her with a personalized action plan and real-time care navigation. This ensures the woman receives the care she needs when she needs it and gets to an early detection. For more information, visit





www.gabbi.com





.







About Myriad Genetics







Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit





www.myriad.com





.







