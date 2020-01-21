Myriad Genetics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MYGN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.23, changing hands as low as $28.22 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYGN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.10 per share, with $48.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.41.

