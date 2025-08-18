Markets
MYGN

Myriad Genetics Appoints Ben Wheeler As Chief Financial Officer

August 18, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc., (MYGN) Monday said it has promoted Ben Wheeler to chief financial officer, effective August 16, 2025.

Previous CFO, Scott Leffler will now be a consultant, serving the CEO and the Board through September 2. Wheeler, who has been the chief financial officer, operations, since 2022, had joined Myriad more than 13 years ago.

The company also confirmed its full-year outlook announced on August 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MYGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.