Myriad Genetics Appoints Ben Wheeler As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc., (MYGN) Monday said it has promoted Ben Wheeler to chief financial officer, effective August 16, 2025.

Previous CFO, Scott Leffler will now be a consultant, serving the CEO and the Board through September 2. Wheeler, who has been the chief financial officer, operations, since 2022, had joined Myriad more than 13 years ago.

The company also confirmed its full-year outlook announced on August 5.

