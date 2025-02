Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance AI-Enabled Prostate Cancer Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ are collaborating to license AI technology for improved prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. has announced a strategic collaboration with PATHOMIQ, Inc., which allows Myriad to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, an AI technology platform for prostate cancer diagnostics in the U.S. This partnership aims to enhance Myriad's Oncology Solutions by integrating molecular and AI-powered testing to aid urologists and radiation oncologists in making informed treatment decisions during various stages of patient care. The collaboration focuses on leveraging machine learning and AI to predict disease recurrence and personalize treatment options, building upon Myriad's existing prostate cancer tests. Myriad plans to launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later this year. The collaboration is expected to accelerate innovation in cancer diagnostics by combining Myriad’s clinical expertise with PATHOMIQ’s advanced imaging technology.

Myriad Genetics has entered into a strategic collaboration to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, enhancing its oncology portfolio with advanced AI technology for prostate cancer.

The integration of PATHOMIQ's AI platform will allow Myriad to offer improved diagnostic solutions that support timely and informed treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the timelines for achieving clinical validation, potentially leading to faster deployment of innovative testing products.

Myriad plans to launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later this year, showcasing its commitment to expanding personalized medicine options for patients and clinicians.

Potential reliance on unproven AI technology for critical cancer diagnostics, which may raise concerns about accuracy and effectiveness.

Forward-looking statements indicate that future commercial success depends on uncertain factors, introducing risk for investors and stakeholders.

Possible overestimation of the technology's capabilities, leading to unmet expectations regarding patient outcomes and market performance.

What is the Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ collaboration about?

Myriad Genetics has partnered with PATHOMIQ to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, an AI technology platform for prostate cancer diagnostics in the U.S.

How does PATHOMIQ_PRAD enhance prostate cancer care?

PATHOMIQ_PRAD provides AI-powered and molecular testing solutions that inform treatment decisions before and after prostate cancer treatment.

When will Myriad launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer test?

Myriad Genetics plans to commercially launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later in 2025.

What benefits does the collaboration offer to clinicians?

The collaboration allows clinicians access to personalized treatment options and faster, more accurate diagnostic insights for prostate cancer patients.

How does PATHOMIQ’s AI technology improve patient outcomes?

PATHOMIQ’s AI model predicts treatment response and patient outcomes, aiding more informed decisions and enhancing potential patient recovery after therapy.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, and PATHOMIQ, Inc., a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled prognostic and predictive tests for advancing access to personalized medicine and empowering treatment decisions, announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration for Myriad to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, PATHOMIQ’s AI technology platform for prostate cancer, in the United States.





Machine learning and AI-enabled diagnostics are transforming the way clinicians approach cancer patient care. Adding PATHOMIQ_PRAD to Myriad’s Oncology Solutions allows Myriad to provide urologist and radiation oncologists with molecular and AI-powered testing solutions to inform decisions both before treatment at the time of biopsy for active surveillance and following surgery or radiation treatment. This complements Myriad’s existing offerings of combined germline and comprehensive tumor profiling as recommended by NCCN guidelines for prostate cancer care.





“Along with our Prolaris



®



Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, we are pleased to leverage PATHOMIQ’s prognostic and predictive capabilities across different phases of the patient journey in prostate cancer,” said George Daneker, Jr., MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “Having both genetic and morphologic insights at the time of biopsy combined with the enhanced ability to predict disease recurrence after initial therapy can lead to more informed treatment decisions and enhance the potential for better patient outcomes. This partnership is the latest step in the strategic expansion of Myriad’s oncology portfolio. Our molecular science expertise, combined with the latest in machine learning and AI, will uniquely position Myriad to deliver higher-quality insights for patients and clinicians in the fight against cancer.”





PATHOMIQ’s AI-technology platform decodes hidden information from complex morphological structures across all landscapes of cancer pathology to quickly and efficiently deploy new use cases to predict patient outcome, treatment response, and genotype mutations. This image-based technology can deliver results in one to two days after receiving the digital images from the patient's sample.





“I am excited to have co-developed, with the PATHOMIQ team, the PATHOMIQ-PRAD AI model for prostate cancer treatment response prediction and identification of high-risk prostate cancer patients who will experience early metastasis post Radical Prostatectomy,” said Ashutosh K. Tewari, Chairman, Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt Sinai. “The AI model has achieved high prediction accuracy and outperformed some of the currently used markers in both Caucasian and African American patient cohorts for a much-improved patient outcome.”





In addition to expanding Myriad’s prostate cancer testing portfolio to include post-surgical treatment testing solutions, the collaboration with PATHOMIQ is also envisioned to accelerate the timelines for meeting Simon level 1 evidence for both Prolaris and PATHOMIQ_PRAD. While the current PATHOMIQ_PRAD model is specific for use in patients with prostate cancer after surgery, the underlying foundational model provides opportunities for applications in virtually all solid tumor cancers that are diagnosed through a biopsy with H&E staining.





“Our collaboration with Myriad, a leader in cancer diagnostic tests, will help to advance precision medicine and improve prostate cancer disease outcomes,” said Rajat Roy, CEO and co-founder of PATHOMIQ. “Our AI-powered model has been successfully validated across multiple medical institutions and pharmaceutical partners. Combining Myriad’s extensive clinical expertise and broad customer reach with PATHOMIQ’s AI technology platform will allow more personalized treatment options for clinicians and their patients.”





Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO of Myriad, adds “PATHOMIQ’s technology platform, together with Myriad’s infrastructure and commercial capabilities allows for an accelerated pace of innovation to bring advanced diagnostic products to market that are clinically validated with faster turnaround times and at a lower cost.”





Myriad intends to commercially launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later this year.







About PATHOMIQ







PATHOMIQ’s AI technology extracts hidden insights from complex cancer pathology to support faster and more accurate clinical decisions. By analyzing digital biopsy or surgical specimen images, it predicts patient outcomes and treatment response. This image-based approach can deliver results within one day of receiving the digital images from the patient's biopsy or surgical sample, helping clinicians make timely and informed treatment decisions. For more information, visit



www.pathomiq.com



.







About the PATHOMIQ AI Platform







PATHOMIQ’s unique AI platform is supported by extensive key opinion leader engagement and six completed or ongoing studies and also completed and ongoing clinical trial data qualified to support Simon level 1 development. Four issued and multiple pending patents, including specific uses cases in prostate and breast cancer, support the platform architecture.







About Myriad Genetics







Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit



www.myriad.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s intent to commercially launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later this year, the expectation that this new test would enable the company to offer both AI and molecular testing options for prostate cancer, eventually spanning all phases of the prostate cancer patient journey, the collaboration marks an innovative and strategic expansion of the company’s clinical oncology portfolio, and the belief that PATHOMIQ’s AI-powered imaging is a promising approach to defining more personalized outcome predictions and therapies. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Matt Scalo





(801) 584-3532









IR@myriad.com











Media Contact







Kate Schraml





(224) 875-4493









PR@myriad.com







