Myriad Enters Deal For Divestiture Of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra Testing Business

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has agreed to sell select operating assets and intellectual property, including the Vectra test, from Myriad Autoimmune's business unit to Labcorp (LH) for $150 million. Myriad expects the deal to close by the end of the third quarter.

Paul Diaz, CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: "While we are strong believers in the future growth prospects for Vectra, this divestiture will allow us to increase operational focus and better execute in our core strategic businesses of Women's Health, Oncology, and Mental Health."

