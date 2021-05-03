Markets
LH

Myriad Enters Deal For Divestiture Of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra Testing Business

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has agreed to sell select operating assets and intellectual property, including the Vectra test, from Myriad Autoimmune's business unit to Labcorp (LH) for $150 million. Myriad expects the deal to close by the end of the third quarter.

Paul Diaz, CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: "While we are strong believers in the future growth prospects for Vectra, this divestiture will allow us to increase operational focus and better execute in our core strategic businesses of Women's Health, Oncology, and Mental Health."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LH MYGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular