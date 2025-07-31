Myriad Dumps 129,848 Alibaba (BABA) Shares in Q2

Key Points The investment firm sold 129,848 Alibaba shares for $15.4 million.

The transaction represented 10.2% of 13F assets under management as of Q2.

After the sale, the fund holds 28,688 shares valued at about $3.3 million as of June 30.

Alibaba accounted for 2.15% of fund assets as of June 30, down from 12.35% before the sale.

On July 11, Myriad Asset Management US LP disclosed a $15.4 million sale of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) shares in its Q2 2025 filing.

What happened

According to a July 10 SEC filing, Myriad Asset Management US LP reduced its position in Alibaba by 129,848 shares during Q2 2025. The transaction totaled $15,401,787. Following the sale, the remaining stake is 28,688 shares, valued at $3.25 million as of July 10.

What else to know

The fund’s Alibaba position declined sharply, now representing 2.16% of 13F assets as of Q2 2025 after the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

EMXC: $79.53 million (52.7% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

IEMG: $57,921,026 (38.4% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

VEU: $38.86 million (25.7% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

TSM: $12,922,614 (8.6% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

MELI: $8,525,662 (5.6% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

Alibaba stock closed at $113.41 at the end of Q2 (June 30, 2025), up 57.5% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 43.8 percentage points.

Shares were about 28% below their 52-week high as of July 10, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization (July 10) $254.42 billion Revenue (TTM) 996.35 billion Chinese yuan ($137.3 billion) Net income (TTM) 130.11 billion Chinese yuan ($17.4 billion) Dividend yield 1.69%

Company snapshot

Offers digital retail platforms (Taobao, Tmall), wholesale marketplaces (1688.com, Alibaba.com), cloud computing, logistics, digital media, and local consumer services.

Generates revenue primarily through e-commerce transactions, advertising, cloud services, and logistics solutions, leveraging a multi-segment platform model.

Targets merchants, brands, retailers, and consumers in China and international markets seeking technology infrastructure and online commerce solutions.

Alibaba is a leading technology conglomerate with diversified operations spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, logistics, and digital media. The company leverages its large-scale platforms and proprietary technologies to drive growth across multiple business segments.

Foolish take

Alibaba stock plunged in 2021 and traded in a tight range over the next couple of years or so amid regulatory crackdowns and macro concerns in China.

A rebound in the Chinese e-commerce giant's core retail business however, coupled with rapid growth in cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI), proved to be the inflection point that has sent Alibaba shares soaring over the past one year or so.

During the year ended March 31, 2025, Alibaba's revenue grew 6% to $137.3 billion (996.3 billion Chinese yuan). While revenue from Taobao and Tmall Group grew 3.4% over fiscal 2024 driven by its Chinese retail business, Alibaba's cloud intelligence group clocked 11% growth in revenue for the year.

Notably, AI-related product revenue grew by triple digits year over year for seven straight quarters. Not surprisingly, Alibaba's growth plans revolve largely around AI -- it plans to invest at least $53 billion (380 billion Chinese yuan) in cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next three years. That exceeds its total AI and cloud spending over the past decade.

Alibaba also announced a special dividend over and above a regular dividend last fiscal year and continues to repurchase shares. With the company "embarking on a new chapter in the AI era" in management's own words, the stock could have more upside than downside. However, investors may want to keep geopolitical, regional, and regulatory risks in mind since Alibaba is a Chinese company.

