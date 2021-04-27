Markets
MYGN

Myriad Announces Divestiture Of Myriad MyPath Melanoma - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has agreed to sell the Myriad myPath Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory, to Castle Biosciences for $32.5 million in cash. myPath Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory is the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test. Myriad expects the transaction to close in its fiscal second quarter.

Paul Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: "The divestiture of Myriad myPath Melanoma will allow Myriad to focus on it's core businesses in Women's Health, Oncology, and Mental Health and provide growth capital for future investment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular