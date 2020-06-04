Myriad : EndoPredict Predicts Response To Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy And Endocrine Therapy

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) said a prospective study demonstrated that the EndoPredict test predicts which patients with ER+, HER2- early-stage breast cancer will benefit from neoadjuvant therapy.

Peter Dubsky, M.D., lead author, speaking on behalf of the Austrian Breast and Colorectal Cancer Study Group said, "Based on these findings and prior studies, we are confident the EndoPredict test can add valuable information to aid in personalized treatment selection in neoadjuvant therapy and provides an important basis for future design of neoadjuvant clinical trials."

The primary objective of the prospective study was to test the predictive value of the EndoPredict test regarding tumor response after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NaCT) or neoadjuvant endocrine therapy (NET) within the ABCSG-34 trial.

EndoPredict is a second-generation, 12-gene molecular prognostic test for patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The test provides vital information that helps clinicians devise personalized treatment plans for their patients.

