Myriad: FDA Approves MyChoice CDx Test As Companion Diagnostics For Lynparza

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced the FDA approved the myChoice CDx test for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify advanced ovarian cancer patients with positive homologous recombination deficiency status, who are eligible or may become eligible, for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab.

Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck. Myriad has been collaborating with AstraZeneca since 2007 on the development of companion diagnostics for Lynparza.

