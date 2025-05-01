$MYRG stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MYRG stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,417,830 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MYRG:
$MYRG Insider Trading Activity
$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 404,768 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,217,335
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 229,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,118,316
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 223,092 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,189,396
- SWEDBANK AB removed 209,900 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,226,823
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,754,000
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 159,302 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,699,358
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 129,496 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,265,119
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MYRG Government Contracts
We have seen $1,230,209 of award payments to $MYRG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DFC Y-SIDE SUBSTATION TRANSFORMER REPLACEMENT AT THE DENVER FEDERAL CENTER, LAKEWOOD, COLORADO: $993,690
- BUILDING 56 ELECTRICAL SERVICE REPLACEMENTS AT THE DENVER FEDERAL CENTER, LAKEWOOD, COLORADO: $165,597
- Y SIDE TAP CHANGER AND SEL EQUIPMENT TESTING AT THE DENVER FEDERAL CENTER, LAKEWOOD, COLORADO: $20,145
- BUILDING 67 BOR EM POWER AT THE DENVER FEDERAL CENTER, LAKEWOOD, COLORADO: $18,227
- 2024 SANTA CATALINA RD HIGH VOLTAGE POWER POLE REPAIR: $14,416
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$MYRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Kansas City Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.
You can track data on $MYRG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.