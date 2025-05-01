$MYRG stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MYRG stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,417,830 of trading volume.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MYRG:

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MYRG Government Contracts

We have seen $1,230,209 of award payments to $MYRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MYRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Kansas City Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.

You can track data on $MYRG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.