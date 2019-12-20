MYRG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.50, changing hands as high as $34.04 per share. MYR Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYRG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.24 per share, with $38.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.