MYR Group's (NASDAQ:MYRG) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MYR Group's (NASDAQ:MYRG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MYR Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$110m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$565m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, MYR Group has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.0% generated by the Construction industry. NasdaqGS:MYRG Return on Capital Employed September 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured MYR Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MYR Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at MYR Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 90%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that MYR Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that MYR Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 245% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if MYR Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

