MYR Group Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.54, changing hands as high as $99.63 per share. MYR Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYRG's low point in its 52 week range is $63.62 per share, with $121.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.27.

