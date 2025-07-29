MYR Group to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MYR Group Inc. MYRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.89% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted MYRG's Q2 Performance

MYR Group continues to expand its presence in both new and existing markets to meet growing customer demand, a trend which is likely to have supported second-quarter earnings.



The energy landscape is shifting across the United States and Canada, with traditional baseload generation retiring and clean energy accounting for a larger share of demand. MYR Group’s Transmission & Distribution and Commercial & Industrial segments are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and the benefit of the same is expected to have been reflected in second-quarter earnings.



MYR Group has been benefiting from strong momentum in its core markets, fueled by rising investments in data centers, transportation infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare and the reshoring of manufacturing. These ongoing developments are expected to have had a favorable impact on its second-quarter performance.

Q2 Expectations for MYRG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, implying a whopping year-over-year increase of 271.4%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $827.9 million, indicating a decline of 0.12% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MYR Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MYR Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

MYRG’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MYRG’s Zacks Rank: Currently, MYR Group carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Essential Utilities WTRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



WTRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pinned at 29 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.57%.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.70 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 0.6%.



ONE Gas Inc. OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 53 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.

