MYR Group (MYRG) Price Target Increased by 14.04% to 169.83

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been revised to 169.83 / share. This is an increase of 14.04% from the prior estimate of 148.92 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 164.63 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from the latest reported closing price of 142.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.21%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 16,859K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 3.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,208K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 817K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 674K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 31.63% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 556K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 510K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 29.06% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

