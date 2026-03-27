MYR Group (MYRG) Price Target Increased by 16.31% to 308.62

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (NasdaqGS:MYRG) has been revised to $308.62 / share. This is an increase of 16.31% from the prior estimate of $265.35 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $297.95 to a high of $326.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from the latest reported closing price of $269.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an decrease of 254 owner(s) or 39.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.15%, an increase of 33.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.18% to 15,180K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,021K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 38.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 72.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 472K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 419K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 396K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 43.93% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 389K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 44.24% over the last quarter.

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