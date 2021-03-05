MYR Group Inc. Just Recorded A 8.7% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.4% to US$58.26 in the week after its latest full-year results. MYR Group reported US$2.2b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.48 beat expectations, being 8.7% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MYRG Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering MYR Group are now predicting revenues of US$2.30b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 4.7% to US$3.36 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.36 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.2% to US$67.25despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of MYR Group's earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MYR Group analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$52.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that MYR Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MYR Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 2.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that MYR Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that MYR Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple MYR Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether MYR Group's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.