MYR Group Inc. Secures $500 Million Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement with Xcel Energy Inc.

MYR Group subsidiary signs five-year agreement with Xcel Energy for electric distribution services, anticipated at over $500 million.

Quiver AI Summary

MYR Group Inc. has announced that a subsidiary has signed a five-year Design-Build Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Xcel Energy, effective until 2029. This agreement will provide comprehensive design-build distribution services, including permitting, public outreach, and construction, in Xcel Energy's service areas across multiple states. The contract is expected to generate over $500 million in revenue during the five years. MYR Group's CEO, Rick Swartz, expressed pride in securing the MSA, noting it strengthens their long-standing partnership with Xcel Energy and positions them to support vital infrastructure initiatives. The company specializes in electric utility infrastructure and commercial construction across the U.S. and Canada.

Potential Positives

MYR Group has secured a five-year Design-Build Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement with Xcel Energy, showcasing a significant partnership that strengthens their market presence.

The contract is expected to generate over $500 million in revenue, highlighting the potential for substantial financial growth for MYR Group.

This agreement reaffirms MYR Group's nearly 70-year relationship with Xcel Energy, indicating a strong track record and reliability as a contractor in the electric utility sector.

The work under this MSA will support critical initiatives in infrastructure modernization and wildfire mitigation, positioning MYR Group as a key player in addressing pressing industry challenges.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes multiple caveats regarding forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the project's outcomes and anticipated costs, which could foster investor skepticism.

There is a risk associated with the potential failure to realize the anticipated value of the contract, which could negatively impact financial performance.

The report mentions various risks, such as delays, performance shortfalls, and the customer’s ability to pay for services, which could signal underlying operational vulnerabilities.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Master Service Agreement with Xcel Energy?

The MSA allows MYR Group to provide design-build electric distribution services across multiple states for Xcel Energy.

How long is the contract effective?

The contract is effective for five years, from 2025 through 2029.

What is the anticipated value of the MSA?

The anticipated value of the work under this MSA is expected to exceed $500 million over five years.

Who is MYR Group and what services do they offer?

MYR Group is a holding company for specialty electrical contractors providing services in electric utility, commercial, and industrial sectors in the U.S. and Canada.

How does this agreement impact MYR Group's relationship with Xcel Energy?

This agreement strengthens MYR Group's nearly 70-year relationship with Xcel Energy and emphasizes its commitment to infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MYRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.

$MYRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYRG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MYRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $204.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $168.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $163.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Justin Hauke from Baird set a target price of $170.0 on 05/01/2025

Full Release



THORNTON, Colo., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG)



, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that an MYR Group subsidiary has executed a five-year Design-Build Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy). The MSA includes turnkey, design-build distribution services including, permitting, right of way, public outreach, design and construction in Xcel Energy’s service territories across multiple states. The contract is effective through 2029, and it is anticipated that work under this MSA will be in excess of $500 million over the five-year period.





“We are proud to have been awarded an MSA as part of this significant program,” said Rick Swartz, President and Chief Executive Officer of MYR Group. “This opportunity not only enhances our nearly 70-year relationship with Xcel Energy but also allows us to deploy our high-performing teams with a strong track record of successful project execution. We look forward to supporting Xcel Energy’s critical initiatives in wildfire mitigation, capacity expansion, and infrastructure modernization. This award also reflects the tremendous investments being made in our nation’s infrastructure, demonstrating the strength of the market and why we believe our business is poised for continued success.”







About MYR Group Inc.







MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit



myrgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement









This press release (and any oral statements regarding the subject matter of this press release) contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the expected cost of the work under this project, which includes services beyond the services expected to be performed by MYR Group; the scope, services, terms and results of the project; the expected time frames for contract award and project completion; and statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions, or beliefs about future events, as well as other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although MYR Group’s management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions and by a variety of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or beyond our control, including, among others: the award of the contract for the project and the final terms and conditions of the contract; the successful performance and completion of the project, including achievement of expected efficiencies; the failure to realize the anticipated value of the contract; total project costs , including permitting, engineering, materials, and construction, which may be higher or lower than estimated; the potential for damages, schedule delays, or performance shortfalls, including as a result of warranty claims following completion; the failure of subcontractors and material suppliers to perform their obligations, including warranty obligations; adverse changes in economic conditions and trends in relevant markets; future growth in the electric utility industry; delays or changes in the scope of the projects; the inability of the customer to pay for services; cancellation and termination provisions in the contract; and other factors generally affecting the business of the respective parties, including risks detailed in MYR Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, MYR Group’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any other documents of MYR Group filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to MYR Group’s documents filed with the SEC, which are available through MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com or through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system (EDGAR) at sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. MYR Group does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. MYR Group further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made regarding the subject matter of this press release by any third party.









MYR Group Inc. Contact:







Jennifer Harper, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, 847-979-5835,





investorinfo@myrgroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.