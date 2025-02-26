News & Insights

MYR Group Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Announces New Share Repurchase Program

February 26, 2025

MYR Group Inc. reported Q4 2024 revenues of $829.8 million and announced a $75 million share repurchase program.

MYR Group Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, showcasing a decline in revenue and profit compared to 2023. For Q4, the company generated $829.8 million in revenue, down 17.4% year-over-year, with a net income of $16.0 million or $0.99 per diluted share. Full-year revenue totaled $3.36 billion, a 7.7% decrease from the previous year, with net income of $30.3 million. The company’s backlog remains strong at $2.58 billion, reflecting solid project opportunities driven by infrastructure investments. Additionally, MYR announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $75 million of its common stock by September 2025. Despite facing challenges such as project completions and lower margins on certain contracts, MYR's leadership remains optimistic about future growth prospects in the electrification sector.

Potential Positives

  • MYR Group Inc. reported a solid backlog of $2.58 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential and a healthy bidding environment.
  • The company announced a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $75 million of its outstanding shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Despite facing revenue challenges, MYR Group demonstrated improved gross margin in the fourth quarter, increasing from 9.7% to 10.4%, indicating enhanced project productivity and efficiency.
  • Full-year 2024 results highlight $3.36 billion in revenues and a commitment to key market drivers such as electrification and grid modernization, suggesting long-term growth opportunities in the electric utility sector.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in net income, dropping from $91 million in the previous year to just $30.3 million, illustrating overall weakened financial performance.
  • Substantial decrease in revenues of $281.6 million (7.7%) year-over-year, with the T&D segment alone declining by 10%, raising concerns about market demand and project execution.
  • Increase in effective tax rate from 27.2% to 34.9%, which may indicate challenges in managing tax obligations and could signal potential financial strain.

FAQ

What were MYR Group's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

MYR Group reported revenues of $829.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much is the new share repurchase program for MYR Group?

The new share repurchase program authorizes the company to repurchase up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares.

What is MYR Group's backlog as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, MYR Group's backlog was $2.58 billion, demonstrating strong market demand.

What was MYR Group's net income for the full year 2024?

MYR Group's net income for the full year 2024 was $30.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share.

When will MYR Group host a conference call to discuss its results?

MYR Group will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KELLY MICHELLE HUNTINGTON (Senior VP and CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $44,320

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



THORNTON, Colo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MYR Group Inc. (“MYR” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYRG)

, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, and a new share repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”).




Fourth Quarter


2024


Highlights




  • Quarterly revenues of $829.8 million


  • Quarterly net income of $16.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share


  • Quarterly EBITDA of $45.5 million






Full Year


2024


Highlights




  • Full-year revenues of $3.36 billion


  • Full-year net income of $30.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share


  • Full-year EBITDA of $117.8 million


  • Backlog of $2.58 billion




Management Comments



Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We finished 2024 with our fourth quarter performance showing overall improvement compared to the third quarter. A steady backlog of $2.58 billion reflects a healthy bidding environment and the continued investment in infrastructure to meet growing electrification demands across the U.S. and Canada.” Mr. Swartz continued, “Overall, we see robust project opportunities with key market drivers such as system hardening, grid modernization, technology advancements, transit infrastructure improvements, and decarbonization providing long-term growth opportunities across our business. We are eager to continue to serve as a resourceful and committed partner for our customers, demonstrating strong project execution, and generating positive returns for our shareholders in 2025.”




Fourth Quarter


Results



MYR reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $829.8 million, a decrease of $174.4 million, or 17.4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Specifically, our T&D segment reported quarterly revenues of $450.0 million, a decrease of $141.5 million, or 23.9 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a decrease of $136.1 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, as well as a decrease of $5.4 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our C&I segment reported quarterly revenues of $379.8 million, a decrease of $32.9 million, or 8.0 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in revenue on fixed priced contracts offset by an increase in revenue on T&E contracts.



Consolidated gross profit decreased to $85.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $97.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower revenues from certain clean energy projects in our T&D segment that have reached mechanical completion, partially offset by higher margins on other projects. Gross margin increased to 10.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 9.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the continued benefit of higher margins on certain completed projects and certain projects nearing completion. These benefits largely related to better-than-anticipated productivity and previous favorable change orders. Gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity experienced during the fourth quarter. These margin increases were partially offset by a decrease in gross margin related to clean energy projects in T&D, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project that has reached substantial completion and labor and project inefficiencies. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 2.9 percent and 2.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.



T&D operating income margin was 6.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to operating income of 7.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to losses on certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, due to higher labor and contract related costs as well as labor and project inefficiencies. Combined, the gross profit changes related to certain clean energy projects negatively impacted operating income as a percentage of revenues by 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.



C&I operating income margin was 3.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the continued benefit of higher margins on certain completed projects and certain projects nearing completion. These benefits largely related to better-than-anticipated productivity and previous favorable change orders. Operating income margin was also positively impacted by significant estimated gross profit changes related to better-than-anticipated productivity experienced during the fourth quarter. These increases were partially offset by a single project, which had a negative impact of 2.2 percent on C&I operating income margin during the fourth quarter. This project reached substantial completion during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loss on this project was primarily due to scope additions, increased labor costs related to schedule compression, and lower productivity due to access and workflow issues. Additionally, C&I operating income margin was positively impacted by a decrease in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) decreased to $56.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $60.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs and a decrease of $3.1 million of contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition, partially offset by an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth in our operations.



Interest expense increased to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily attributable to higher outstanding debt partially offset by lower interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Other expense increased to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an insignificant amount for the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was largely due to foreign currency losses from changes in exchange rates on intercompany receivables.



Income tax expense was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 40.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which represented an effective tax rate of 32.3 percent. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items and the unrecognized benefit of deferred tax assets.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $16.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $24.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $45.5 million, compared to $52.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.




Full Year


Results



MYR reported revenues of $3.36 billion for the full year of 2024, a decrease of $281.6 million, or 7.7 percent, compared to $3.64 billion for the full year of 2023. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.88 billion, a decrease of $208.7 million, or 10.0 percent, from the full year of 2023, related to a decrease of $241.1 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, partially offset by an increase of $32.4 million in revenue on distribution projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $1.48 billion, a decrease of $72.9 million, or 4.7 percent, from the full year of 2023, primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects in 2024.



Consolidated gross profit was $290.3 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $364.4 million for the full year of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margins and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 8.6 percent for the full year of 2024 from 10.0 percent for the full year of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to clean energy projects in T&D that have reached mechanical completion, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project that has reached substantial completion, labor and project inefficiencies, an increase in costs associated with schedule compression on certain projects, an unfavorable change order and an unfavorable job closeout. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and favorable job closeouts. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decreases of 4.4 percent and 1.7 percent for the full year of 2024 and 2023, respectively.



T&D operating income margin was 3.7 percent for the full year of 2024, compared to 7.2 percent for the full year of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to losses on certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion. Losses on these projects were primarily related to contractual disputes, labor and project inefficiencies, higher labor and contract related costs and unfavorable weather conditions. Combined, the gross profit changes related to certain clean energy projects negatively impacted operating income margin by 5.5 percent. Operating income margin was also negatively impacted by an unfavorable job closeout and labor and project inefficiencies. These decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity.



C&I operating income margin was 3.2 percent for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.0 percent for the full year of 2023. The increase was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders, favorable joint venture results and favorable job closeouts. These increases were partially offset by a single project, that has reached substantial completion, which had a negative impact of 2.3 percent on C&I operating income margin during the full year 2024. The loss on this project was primarily due to scope additions, increased labor costs related to schedule compression, and lower productivity due to access and workflow issues. C&I operating income margin was also negatively impacted by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies, schedule compression on certain projects and an unfavorable change order.



SG&A increased to $238.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $234.6 million for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth in our operations and an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.



Interest expense increased to $6.5 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $4.9 million for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher average debt balances partially offset by lower interest rates during the full year of 2024 as compared to the full year of 2023.



Other expense increased to $1.5 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an insignificant amount for the full year of 2023. The change was largely due to foreign currency losses from changes in exchange rates on intercompany receivables.



Income tax expense was $16.2 million for the full year of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 34.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $34.0 million for the full year of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 27.2 percent. The increase in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items and the unrecognized benefit of deferred tax assets, offset by lower stock compensation excess tax benefits. The increase in permanent difference items primarily related to deductibility limits of contingent compensation, associated with a prior acquisition.



For the full year of 2024, net income was $30.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $91.0 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Full-year 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $117.8 million, compared to $188.2 million for the full year of 2023.




Backlog



As of December 31, 2024, MYR's backlog was $2.58 billion, compared to $2.60 billion as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, T&D backlog was $818.2 million and C&I backlog was $1.76 billion. Total backlog at December 31, 2024 increased $64.0 million, or 2.5 percent, from the $2.51 billion reported at December 31, 2023.




Balance Sheet



As of December 31, 2024, MYR had $354.8 million of borrowing availability under our $490 million revolving credit facility.




Share Repurchase Program



In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved the Repurchase Program, which authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time at management’s discretion on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, structured transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including market and business conditions, as well as applicable contractual and legal requirements. The Repurchase Program will expire on September 5, 2025, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific amount of common stock, and the Company’s Board of Directors may modify or terminate the Repurchase Program at any time. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.




Conference Call



MYR will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI410efeeca95744ebb2aec20da4fe3d81. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.




About MYR



MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.




Forward-Looking Statements




Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “encouraged,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “remain confident,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.




MYR Group Inc. Contact:



Kelly M. Huntington, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891,

investorinfo@myrgroup.com




Investor Contact:



David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204,

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com




Financial tables follow…


MYR GROUP INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




As of


December 31, 2024


and


2023




(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023






ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,464


$
24,899

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,129 and $1,987, respectively

653,069



521,893

Contract assets, net of allowances of $422 and $610, respectively

301,942



420,616

Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles

9,081



8,267

Refundable income taxes

4,638



4,034

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,468



46,535

Total current assets

1,014,662



1,026,244

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of  $387,223 and $380,465, respectively

278,226



268,978

Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,648



35,012

Goodwill

112,983



116,953

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of  $34,573 and $30,534, respectively

75,691



83,516

Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles

34,553



33,739

Deferred income taxes

5,734






Investment in joint venture

3,730



8,707

Other assets

5,832



5,597

Total assets
$
1,574,059


$
1,578,746






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities



Current portion of long-term debt
$
4,363


$
7,053

Current portion of operating lease obligations

12,141



9,237

Current portion of finance lease obligations

1,046



2,039

Accounts payable

295,476



359,363

Contract liabilities

321,958



240,411

Current portion of accrued self-insurance

25,883



28,269

Accrued income taxes

196



237

Other current liabilities

87,837



100,593

Total current liabilities

748,900



747,202

Deferred income tax liabilities

52,498



48,230

Long-term debt

70,018



29,188

Accrued self-insurance

53,600



51,796

Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities

30,496



25,775

Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities

1,930



314

Other liabilities

16,257



25,039

Total liabilities

973,699



927,544

Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders’ equity



Preferred stock – $0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Common stock – $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,121,901 and 16,684,492 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

161



167

Additional paid-in capital

159,133



162,386

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,651
)


(3,880
)

Retained earnings

453,717



492,529

Total shareholders’ equity

600,360



651,202

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,574,059


$
1,578,746




































































































































































































































































































































































































MYR GROUP INC.




Consolidated Statements of Operations




Three Months and Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024


and


2023




Three months ended




December 31,


For the year ended




December 31,



(in thousands, except per share data)


2024




2023




2024




2023









Contract revenues
$
829,795


$
1,004,197


$
3,362,290


$
3,643,905

Contract costs

743,850



906,702



3,071,971



3,279,508

Gross profit

85,945



97,495



290,319



364,397

Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,694



59,993



238,222



234,611

Amortization of intangible assets

1,203



1,221



4,869



4,907

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(2,109
)


(921
)


(6,854
)


(4,214
)

Income from operations

30,157



37,202



54,082



129,093

Other income (expense):







Interest income

119



148



415



888

Interest expense

(2,214
)


(1,880
)


(6,525
)


(4,939
)

Other income (expense), net

(1,058
)


23



(1,479
)


(38
)

Income before provision for income taxes

27,004



35,493



46,493



125,004

Income tax expense

11,052



11,451



16,230



34,014

Net income
$
15,952


$
24,042


$
30,263


$
90,990

Income per common share:







– Basic
$
0.99


$
1.44


$
1.84


$
5.45

– Diluted
$
0.99


$
1.43


$
1.83


$
5.40

Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding:







– Basic

16,125



16,695



16,467



16,682

– Diluted

16,185



16,838



16,526



16,837




















































































































































































































































































































































































































MYR GROUP INC.




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024


and


2023




For the year ended




December 31,



(in thousands)


2024




2023






Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income
$
30,263


$
90,990

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

60,320



54,231

Amortization of intangible assets

4,869



4,907

Stock-based compensation expense

8,532



8,376

Deferred income taxes

(400
)


2,056

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(6,854
)


(4,214
)

Other non-cash items

1,459



96

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net

(134,476
)


(48,527
)

Contract assets, net

114,776



(119,246
)

Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles

(1,628
)


1,529

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,270



560

Accounts payable

(60,962
)


37,250

Contract liabilities

82,557



13,151

Accrued self-insurance

(548
)


17

Other liabilities

(21,063
)


29,840

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

87,115



71,016


Cash flows from investing activities:



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

8,726



5,608

Purchases of property and equipment

(75,938
)


(84,736
)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(67,212
)


(79,128
)


Cash flows from financing activities:



Borrowings under revolving lines of credit

822,491



562,901

Repayments under revolving lines of credit

(777,297
)


(562,615
)

Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes

(7,054
)


(4,598
)

Payment of principal obligations under finance leases

(1,196
)


(1,143
)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options






20

Debt refinancing costs

(33
)


(2,129
)

Repurchase of common stock

(75,000
)


(2,868
)

Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation

(5,866
)


(7,936
)

Other financing activities

3,998






Net cash flows used in financing activities

(39,957
)


(18,368
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,381
)


339

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,435
)


(26,141
)


Cash and cash equivalents:



Beginning of period

24,899



51,040

End of period
$
3,464


$
24,899


































































































































































































































































































MYR GROUP INC.




Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,




Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure




For the Three and Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024


and


2023


and




As of


December 31, 2024


,


2023


,


2022


and


2021




Three months ended December 31,


Twelve months ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


2024




2023




2024




2023


Summary Statement of Operations Data:







Contract revenues
$
829,795


$
1,004,197


$
3,362,290


$
3,643,905

Gross profit
$
85,945


$
97,495


$
290,319


$
364,397

Income from operations
$
30,157


$
37,202


$
54,082


$
129,093

Income before provision for income taxes
$
27,004


$
35,493


$
46,493


$
125,004

Income tax expense
$
11,052


$
11,451


$
16,230


$
34,014

Net income
$
15,952


$
24,042


$
30,263


$
90,990

Effective tax rate

40.9
%


32.3
%


34.9
%


27.2
%










Per Share Data:








Income per common share:







- Basic
$
0.99


$
1.44


$
1.84


$
5.45

- Diluted
$
0.99


$
1.43


$
1.83


$
5.40


Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding:







- Basic

16,125



16,695



16,467



16,682

- Diluted

16,185



16,838



16,526



16,837






























































































(in thousands)



December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2022


December 31,




2021










Summary Balance Sheet Data:







Total assets
$
1,574,059

$
1,578,746

$
1,398,858

$
1,121,092

Total shareholders’ equity
$
600,360

$
651,202

$
560,200

$
519,102

Goodwill and intangible assets
$
188,674

$
200,469

$
203,404

$
115,119

Total funded debt (1)
$
74,381

$
36,241

$
40,553

$
4,503







































































































































































































































































































































Three months ended December 31,


Twelve months ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)


2024




2023




2024




2023


Segment Results:

Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Contract revenues:















Transmission & Distribution
$
450,021


54.2
%

$
591,541


58.9
%

$
1,880,501


55.9
%

$
2,089,196


57.3
%

Commercial & Industrial

379,774


45.8



412,656


41.1



1,481,789


44.1



1,554,709


42.7

Total
$
829,795


100.0
%

$
1,004,197


100.0
%

$
3,362,290


100.0
%

$
3,643,905


100.0
%


Operating income (loss):















Transmission & Distribution
$
30,270


6.7
%

$
42,886


7.2
%

$
69,374


3.7
%

$
149,703


7.2
%

Commercial & Industrial

14,701


3.9



8,707


2.1



48,041


3.2



45,889


3.0

Total

44,971


5.4



51,593


5.1



117,415


3.5



195,592


5.3

Corporate

(14,814
)

(1.8
)


(14,391
)

(1.4
)


(63,333
)

(1.9
)


(66,499
)

(1.8
)

Consolidated
$
30,157


3.6
%

$
37,202


3.7
%

$
54,082


1.6
%

$
129,093


3.5
%


See notes at the end of this earnings release


MYR GROUP INC.




Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures




Three and Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024


and


2023




Three months ended December 31,


Twelve months ended December 31,


(in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages)


2024




2023




2024




2023











Financial Performance Measures (2):








EBITDA (3)
$
45,491


$
52,829


$
117,792


$
188,193


EBITDA per Diluted Share (4)
$
2.81


$
3.14


$
7.12


$
11.17


EBIA, net of taxes (5)
$
17,901


$
26,041


$
37,410


$
97,511


Free Cash Flow (6)
$
8,815


$
21,679


$
11,177


$
(13,720
)


Book Value per Period End Share (7)




$
37.10


$
38.67


Tangible Book Value (8)




$
411,686


$
450,733


Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9)




$
25.44


$
26.77


Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (10)





0.1



0.1


Asset Turnover (11)





2.13



2.60


Return on Assets (12)





1.9
%


6.5
%


Return on Equity (13)





4.6
%


16.2
%


Return on Invested Capital (14)





5.6
%


16.1
%











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:








Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:







Net income
$
15,952


$
24,042


$
30,263


$
90,990

Interest expense, net

2,095



1,732



6,110



4,051

Income tax expense

11,052



11,451



16,230



34,014

Depreciation and amortization

16,392



15,604



65,189



59,138


EBITDA (3)
$
45,491


$
52,829


$
117,792


$
188,193










Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share:







Net income per share
$
0.99


$
1.43


$
1.83


$
5.40

Interest expense, net, per share

0.13



0.10



0.37



0.24

Income tax expense per share

0.68



0.68



0.98



2.02

Depreciation and amortization per share

1.01



0.93



3.94



3.51


EBITDA per Diluted Share (4)
$
2.81


$
3.14


$
7.12


$
11.17










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure:







Net income
$
15,952


$
24,042


$
30,263


$
90,990

Interest expense, net

2,095



1,732



6,110



4,051

Amortization of intangible assets

1,203



1,221



4,869



4,907

Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets

(1,349
)


(954
)


(3,832
)


(2,437
)


EBIA, net of taxes (5)
$
17,901


$
26,041


$
37,410


$
97,511










Calculation of Free Cash Flow:







Net cash flow from operating activities
$
21,119


$
42,624


$
87,115


$
71,016

Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment

(12,304
)


(20,945
)


(75,938
)


(84,736
)


Free Cash Flow (6)
$
8,815


$
21,679


$
11,177


$
(13,720
)










See notes at the end of this earnings release.


MYR GROUP INC.




Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures




As of


December 31, 2024


,


2023


and


2022



(in thousands)

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value:



Book value (total shareholders' equity)
$
600,360


$
651,202

Goodwill and intangible assets

(188,674
)


(200,469
)


Tangible Book Value (8)
$
411,686


$
450,733






Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share:



Book value per period end share
$
37.10


$
38.67

Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share

(11.66
)


(11.90
)


Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9)
$
25.44


$
26.77






Calculation of Period End Shares:



Shares outstanding

16,122



16,684

Plus: common equivalents

59



155


Period End Shares (15)

16,181



16,839














































































































(in thousands)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022









Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity:






Book value (total shareholders' equity)

$
600,360


$
651,202


$
560,200

Plus: total funded debt


74,381



36,241



40,553

Less: cash and cash equivalents


(3,464
)


(24,899
)


(51,040
)

Invested Capital

$
671,277


$
662,544


$
549,713


Average Invested Capital (16)


666,911



606,129




See notes at the end of this earnings release.




































































(1)
Funded debt includes borrowings under our revolving credit facility and the outstanding balances of our outstanding equipment notes.

(2)
These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies.

(3)
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a Company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

(4)
EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(5)
EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs.

(6)
Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income , cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health.

(7)
Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding.

(8)
Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets at the end of the period from shareholders’ equity at the end of the period. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or shareholders’ equity.

(9)
Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(10)
The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period.

(11)
Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(12)
Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(13)
Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total shareholders’ equity at the beginning of the period.

(14)
Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.

(15)
Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common shares outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.

(16)
Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total shareholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.





